Raymond James Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Crossamerica Partners (CAPL)

In a report released today, Justin Jenkins from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Crossamerica Partners (CAPL), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 60.2% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

Crossamerica Partners has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $16.67.

Crossamerica Partners’ market cap is currently $653.6M and has a P/E ratio of 6.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -9.80.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CAPL in relation to earlier this year.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon. The Retail segment owns, leases and operates convenience stores used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.