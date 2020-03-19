Raymond James Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on CES Energy Solutions (CESDF)

In a report released today, Andrew Bradford from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on CES Energy Solutions (CESDF), with a price target of C$1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.50, close to its 52-week low of $0.49.

CES Energy Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.37, a 176.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, BMO Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$1.75 price target.

Based on CES Energy Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $9.02 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $11.71 million.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. Its operations include Drilling Fluids, Production Chemicals, Transportation & Logistics, Environmental Services, and Laboratory Services. The company was founded on November 13, 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.