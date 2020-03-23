Raymond James Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on BRP Group (BRP)

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters maintained a Buy rating on BRP Group (BRP) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.85, close to its 52-week low of $9.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 61.8% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Marsh & Mclennan Companies, Arthur J Gallagher & Co, and Brown & Brown.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BRP Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00, which is a 46.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.50 and a one-year low of $9.48. Currently, BRP Group has an average volume of 171.9K.

BRP Group, Inc. provides insurance services. It operates through the following four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, Mainstreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families.