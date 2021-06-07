Raymond James Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Bristol Myers (BMY)

In a report released yesterday, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Bristol Myers (BMY). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $64.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 59.9% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Bristol Myers has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $73.20.

Bristol Myers’ market cap is currently $145B and has a P/E ratio of -23.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.30.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BMY in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 1933, New York-based Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. is a global pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, licensing, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products in several therapeutic areas. These include cancer, HIV/AIDS, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hepatitis, rheumatoid arthritis and psychiatric disorders.

