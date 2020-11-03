Raymond James Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

In a report released yesterday, John Freeman from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Black Stone Minerals (BSM). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -22.1% and a 19.2% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Southwestern Energy, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

Black Stone Minerals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.60 and a one-year low of $4.04. Currently, Black Stone Minerals has an average volume of 408.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.