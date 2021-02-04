Raymond James Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Becton Dickinson (BDX)

In a report released today, Lawrence Keusch from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Becton Dickinson (BDX). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $254.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 71.1% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Becton Dickinson is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $279.80.

Based on Becton Dickinson’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.78 billion and net profit of $128 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.58 billion and had a net profit of $162 million.

Becton, Dickinson & Co. is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry and the general public. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery. The BD Life Sciences segment provides products for the safe collection and transport of diagnostics specimens, and instruments and reagent systems to detect infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infections and cancers. The BD Interventional segment provides vascular, urology, oncology and surgical specialty products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities, alternate site facilities, and patients via Homecare business. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, NJ.