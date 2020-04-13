Raymond James Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Baxter International (BAX)

Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Buy rating on Baxter International (BAX) today and set a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 55.0% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Intuitive Surgical, and Becton Dickinson.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Baxter International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $94.56, representing a 10.5% upside. In a report issued on April 1, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $93.00 price target.

Based on Baxter International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.04 billion and GAAP net loss of $23 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.83 billion and had a net profit of $305 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Baxter International, Inc. provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems; and pharmacy automation, software and services. It operates through the following segment: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Davis Baxter in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.