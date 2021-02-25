Raymond James Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Apache (APA)

In a report released yesterday, John Freeman from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Apache (APA). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 40.6% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apache is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.57.

Apache’s market cap is currently $7.86B and has a P/E ratio of -0.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.30.

Apache Corp. operates as an energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded by Truman Anderson, Raymond Plank, and Charles Arnao on December 6, 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.