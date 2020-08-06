Raymond James Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Aaron’s (AAN)

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained a Buy rating on Aaron’s (AAN) on April 14. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 63.6% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Leggett & Platt.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aaron’s with a $66.88 average price target, implying a 26.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 23, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Aaron’s’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.03 billion and net profit of $68.38 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $968 million and had a net profit of $42.65 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AAN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aaron’s, Inc. retails consumer electronics, computers, residential furniture, household appliances, and accessories. It engages in the lease ownership, lease and retail sale of products such as widescreen and liquid crystal display televisions, computers, living room, dining room and bedroom furniture, washers, dryers, and refrigerators. The company operates through the following business segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron’s Business and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment provides lease-purchase solutions on a variety of products, including furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories. The Aaron’s Business segment offers furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics and accessories to consumers with a lease-to-own agreement. The Vive segment offers a variety of second-look financing programs originated through third-party federally insured banks to customers of participating merchants and, together with Progressive Leasing, allows the Company to provide retail partners. The company was founded by R. Charles Loudermilk, Sr. in 1955 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.