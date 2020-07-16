Raymond James’ Outlook for This Canada’s Energy Sector Company

Raymond James analyst Chris Cox maintained a Sell rating on Baytex Energy (BTE) yesterday and set a price target of C$0.65. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.8% and a 42.0% success rate. Cox covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

Baytex Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.50, implying a -1.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Scotiabank also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a C$0.75 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.78 and a one-year low of $0.19. Currently, Baytex Energy has an average volume of 4.27M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BTE in relation to earlier this year.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration & production company, which engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on October 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.