Raymond James Maintains Their Sell Rating on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained a Sell rating on Exxon Mobil (XOM) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $45.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 58.4% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exxon Mobil is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.54, implying a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Sell rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

Exxon Mobil’s market cap is currently $189.9B and has a P/E ratio of 57.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.07.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XOM in relation to earlier this year.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products. The Chemical segment offers petrochemicals. The company was founded by John D. Rockefeller in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

