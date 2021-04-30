Raymond James Maintains Their Sell Rating on Cubesmart (CUBE)

Raymond James analyst Jonathan Hughes maintained a Sell rating on Cubesmart (CUBE) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.93, close to its 52-week high of $42.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Hughes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 64.8% success rate. Hughes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Extra Space Storage, Omega Healthcare, and Public Storage.

Cubesmart has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $40.75, which is a -1.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Wells Fargo also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Cubesmart’s market cap is currently $8.4B and has a P/E ratio of 48.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.54.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CUBE in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Christopher Marr, the CEO of CUBE sold 30,000 shares for a total of $1,152,300.

CubeSmart is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.