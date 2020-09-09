Raymond James Maintains Their Hold Rating on WW Grainger (GWW)

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh maintained a Hold rating on WW Grainger (GWW) on July 23. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $350.16, close to its 52-week high of $371.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 50.6% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wesco International, Fastenal Company, and The Toro Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for WW Grainger with a $348.10 average price target, a -2.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $295.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $371.87 and a one-year low of $200.61. Currently, WW Grainger has an average volume of 328.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GWW in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives. The Canada segment provides a combination of product breadth, local availability, speed of delivery, detailed product information and competitively priced products and services. The company was founded by William Wallace Grainger in 1927 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.