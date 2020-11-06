Raymond James Maintains Their Hold Rating on Wideopenwest (WOW)

In a report released today, Frank Louthan from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Wideopenwest (WOW). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 59.6% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Lumen Technologies, and GDS Holdings.

Wideopenwest has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

Wideopenwest’s market cap is currently $496.2M and has a P/E ratio of 19.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.32.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WOW in relation to earlier this year.

WideOpenWest, Inc. engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.