Raymond James Maintains Their Hold Rating on Whirlpool (WHR)

In a report issued on August 14, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Whirlpool (WHR). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $177.83, close to its 52-week high of $185.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 51.6% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wesco International, WW Grainger, and Masco.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Whirlpool with a $157.86 average price target.

Based on Whirlpool’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.33 billion and net profit of $152 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.19 billion and had a net profit of $67 million.

Whirlpool Corp. is engaged in manufacturing and marketing home appliances. The company’s products include home laundry appliances, home refrigerators and freezers, home cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. Its brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp,Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit. The company operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Latin America; and Asia. Whirlpool was founded by Emory Upton, Fred Upton, and Louis C. Upton in 1898 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, MI.