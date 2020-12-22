Raymond James Maintains Their Hold Rating on US Ecology (ECOL)

In a report released today, Patrick Brown from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on US Ecology (ECOL). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 80.1% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and GFL Environmental.

Currently, the analyst consensus on US Ecology is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.00.

US Ecology’s market cap is currently $1.15B and has a P/E ratio of -3.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.42.

US Ecology, Inc. provides environmental services to commercial and government entities. It addresses the complex waste management and response needs of its customers, offering treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, emergency response and standby services, and a wide range of complementary field and industrial services. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.