Raymond James Maintains Their Hold Rating on US Ecology (ECOL)

Raymond James analyst Patrick Brown maintained a Hold rating on US Ecology (ECOL) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 74.5% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and GFL Environmental.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for US Ecology with a $43.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $50.17 and a one-year low of $24.94. Currently, US Ecology has an average volume of 160.7K.

US Ecology, Inc. provides environmental services to commercial and government entities. It addresses the complex waste management and response needs of its customers, offering treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, emergency response and standby services, and a wide range of complementary field and industrial services. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.