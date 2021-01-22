Raymond James Maintains Their Hold Rating on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Hold rating on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $66.60, close to its 52-week high of $70.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 55.1% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Independent Bank Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Texas Capital Bancshares is a Hold with an average price target of $61.00, which is a -11.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $70.61 and a one-year low of $19.10. Currently, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average volume of 498.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TCBI in relation to earlier this year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The company loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services. Texas Capital Bancshares was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.