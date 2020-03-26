Raymond James Maintains Their Hold Rating on Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF)

Raymond James analyst Chris Cox maintained a Hold rating on Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF) yesterday and set a price target of C$1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.37, close to its 52-week low of $0.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.6% and a 39.7% success rate. Cox covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Whitecap Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tamarack Valley Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.49, implying a 300.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, BMO Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$1.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.25 and a one-year low of $0.30. Currently, Tamarack Valley Energy has an average volume of 5,319.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its target is drilling and acquisition of repeatable and predictable long-life resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its oil & gas properties include Cardium Oil, Viking Oil, and Penny Barons Oil.