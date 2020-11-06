Raymond James Maintains Their Hold Rating on Sunstone Hotel (SHO)

In a report released yesterday, William Crow from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Sunstone Hotel (SHO). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 61.1% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sunstone Hotel with a $9.75 average price target, representing a 21.0% upside. In a report issued on October 28, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Based on Sunstone Hotel’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.42 million and GAAP net loss of $115 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $303 million and had a net profit of $43.96 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SHO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1985 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA.