Raymond James Maintains Their Hold Rating on QEP Resources (QEP)

In a report issued on July 29, John Freeman from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on QEP Resources (QEP). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -20.1% and a 25.6% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Occidental Petroleum, and Black Stone Minerals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on QEP Resources is a Hold with an average price target of $1.60, representing a -1.2% downside. In a report issued on July 20, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Hold.

QEP Resources’ market cap is currently $378M and has a P/E ratio of 2.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.12.

QEP Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses in the Northern Region (primarily in North Dakota, Wyoming and Utah) and the Southern Region (primarily in Texas and Louisiana) geographical regions. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.