Raymond James Maintains Their Hold Rating on PGT (PGTI)

In a report released yesterday, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on PGT (PGTI). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.81, close to its 52-week high of $22.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 53.8% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Foundation Building Materials, Beacon Roofing Supply, and Wesco International.

PGT has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on PGT’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $238 million and net profit of $17.32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $198 million and had a net profit of $15.11 million.

PGT Innovations, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in North Venice, FL.