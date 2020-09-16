Raymond James Maintains Their Hold Rating on Paramount Resources (PRMRF)

Raymond James analyst Chris Cox maintained a Hold rating on Paramount Resources (PRMRF) today and set a price target of C$2.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 48.1% success rate. Cox covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Paramount Resources with a $1.50 average price target, implying a -14.3% downside from current levels. In a report released today, TD Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$2.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.03 and a one-year low of $0.58. Currently, Paramount Resources has an average volume of 9,220.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.