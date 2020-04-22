Raymond James Maintains Their Hold Rating on NuVista Energy (NUVSF)

Raymond James analyst Jeremy Mccrea maintained a Hold rating on NuVista Energy (NUVSF) today and set a price target of C$0.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.47, close to its 52-week low of $0.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -19.7% and a 27.1% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and PrairieSky Royalty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NuVista Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $0.60, which is a 31.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Scotiabank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$0.80 price target.

Based on NuVista Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $160 million and GAAP net loss of $29.56 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $132 million and had a net profit of $104 million.

NuVista Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves. The firm focuses on the scalable and repeatable condensate-rich Montney formation in the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was founded on April 7, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.