Raymond James Maintains Their Hold Rating on NetApp (NTAP)

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Hold rating on NetApp (NTAP) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 55.9% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and CommScope Holding.

NetApp has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $49.92, which is a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 3, Evercore ISI also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

NetApp’s market cap is currently $10.01B and has a P/E ratio of 13.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.32.

NetApp, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and technical support of storage and data management solutions. It offers cloud data services, data storage software, data backup and recovery, all-flash storage, converged systems, data infrastructure management, ONTAP data security, and hybrid flash storage. The company was founded by David Hitz, James K. Lau and Michael Malcolm in April 1992 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

