Raymond James Maintains Their Hold Rating on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

In a report released today, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Monroe Capital (MRCC). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 70.6% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Monroe Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

Monroe Capital’s market cap is currently $183.4M and has a P/E ratio of -42.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.79.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers customized financing solutions focused primarily on senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, unsecured subordinated debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.