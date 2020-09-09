Raymond James Maintains Their Hold Rating on Howard Bancorp (HBMD)

In a report released today, William Wallace from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Howard Bancorp (HBMD). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.80, close to its 52-week low of $8.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 53.5% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Dime Community Bancshares, and Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Howard Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on Howard Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $22.68 million and GAAP net loss of $29.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $22.58 million and had a net profit of $2.09 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HBMD in relation to earlier this year.

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Howard Bank, which engages in community banking. It provides commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, the internet, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals and other consumers located primarily in Howard County and Maryland. The company was founded by Mary Ann Scully in April 2005 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.