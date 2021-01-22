Raymond James Maintains Their Hold Rating on Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED)

Raymond James analyst Daniel Tamayo maintained a Hold rating on Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 92.3% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, First Business Financial, and Farmers National Banc Oh.

The the analyst consensus on Guaranty Federal Bancshares is currently a Hold rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ market cap is currently $82.35M and has a P/E ratio of 9.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.95.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, Guaranty Federal Savings Bank. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer, and other loans. The company was founded in September 1997 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.