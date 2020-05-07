Raymond James Maintains Their Hold Rating on Freehold Royalties (FRHLF)

In a report released today, Jeremy Mccrea from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Freehold Royalties (FRHLF), with a price target of C$5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -18.8% and a 26.3% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and PrairieSky Royalty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Freehold Royalties with a $4.47 average price target, a 68.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$4.00 price target.

Freehold Royalties’ market cap is currently $308.4M and has a P/E ratio of 85.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.63.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing of oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.