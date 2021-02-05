Raymond James Maintains Their Hold Rating on Fortive (FTV)

Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale maintained a Hold rating on Fortive (FTV) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $68.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 74.3% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Caci International, and Roper Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortive with a $76.86 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fortive’s market cap is currently $22.28B and has a P/E ratio of 43.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.27.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fortive Corp. is a diversified industrial growth company, which engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies segments. The Professional Instrumentation segment offers software and services used to create actionable intelligence by measuring and monitoring a range of physical parameters in industrial applications. The Industrial Technologies segment comprises of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and transportation markets. It also offers panning advanced environmental sensors, fueling equipment; field payment; hardware; remote management and workflow software; vehicle tracking and fleet management software; and signaling solutions for traffic light control. The company was founded on November 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.