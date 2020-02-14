Raymond James Maintains Their Hold Rating on Fortis (FTS)

Raymond James analyst David Quezada maintained a Hold rating on Fortis (FTS) today and set a price target of C$58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.03, close to its 52-week high of $44.49.

Quezada has an average return of 12.7% when recommending Fortis.

According to TipRanks.com, Quezada is ranked #409 out of 5913 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fortis is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.63, representing a -0.5% downside. In a report released yesterday, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$59.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fortis’ market cap is currently $20.15B and has a P/E ratio of 16.12. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.62.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fortis, Inc. is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated.