Raymond James Maintains Their Hold Rating on Datadog (DDOG)

In a report released today, Robert Majek from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Datadog (DDOG). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $92.60.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Datadog with a $105.40 average price target, an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Datadog’s market cap is currently $28.09B and has a P/E ratio of 1559.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 32.22.

Datadog, Inc. engages in the development of monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams and business users. Its platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide real-time observability of its customers’ entire technology stack. The company was founded by Olivier Pomel and Alexis Lê-Quôc on June 4, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

