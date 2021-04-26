Raymond James Maintains Their Hold Rating on Conifer Holdings (CNFR)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Conifer Holdings (CNFR). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 70.4% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Conifer Holdings.

Based on Conifer Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $30.68 million and net profit of $3.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $23.92 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.03 million.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance. The company was founded on October 27, 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.