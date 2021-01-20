Raymond James Maintains Their Hold Rating on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $68.83, close to its 52-week high of $73.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Long has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -2.5% and a 33.3% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Commerce Bancshares with a $64.38 average price target, representing a -9.5% downside. In a report issued on January 7, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

Based on Commerce Bancshares’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $362 million and net profit of $132 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $341 million and had a net profit of $109 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 123 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CBSH in relation to earlier this year.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its provides electronic banking, deposit accounts, loans and credit lines, and mortgage loans. The company was founded in February 1968 and is headquartered in Nolensville, TN.