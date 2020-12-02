Raymond James Maintains Their Hold Rating on Church & Dwight (CHD)

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Hold rating on Church & Dwight (CHD) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $87.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 64.8% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Acushnet Holdings.

Church & Dwight has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $93.60.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $98.96 and a one-year low of $47.98. Currently, Church & Dwight has an average volume of 1.52M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements. The Consumer International segment offers personal care products, household and over-the counter products in Canada, France, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Brazil. The Specialty Products segment consists of sales to businesses which participated in different product areas, namely animal productivity, specialty chemicals, and specialty cleaners. The company was founded by Dwight John and Austin Church in 1846 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.

Read More on CHD: