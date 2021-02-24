Raymond James Maintains Their Hold Rating on Centerspace (CSR)

Raymond James analyst Buck Horne maintained a Hold rating on Centerspace (CSR) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $70.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 64.1% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Mid-America Apartment, and Equity Residential.

Centerspace has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.00, which is a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $77.36 and a one-year low of $43.58. Currently, Centerspace has an average volume of 53.49K.

Investors Real Estate Trust engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents’ experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St. Paul and Denver metropolitan areas. The company was founded on July 31, 1970 and is headquartered in Minot, ND.