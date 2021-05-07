Raymond James Maintains Their Hold Rating on Cambium Networks (CMBM)

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Hold rating on Cambium Networks (CMBM) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.39, close to its 52-week high of $66.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 60.7% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

Cambium Networks has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.00.

Based on Cambium Networks’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $82.81 million and net profit of $10.51 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $64.06 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.05 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CMBM in relation to earlier this year.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the wireless broadband networking infrastructure services. It serves medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. The firm operates secure wireless broadband point-to-point and point-to-multipoint platforms. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.