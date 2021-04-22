Raymond James Maintains Their Hold Rating on Brandywine Realty (BDN)

In a report released yesterday, William Crow from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Brandywine Realty (BDN). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.25, close to its 52-week high of $14.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 68.2% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Brandywine Realty with a $14.00 average price target, which is a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Brandywine Realty’s market cap is currently $2.26B and has a P/E ratio of 7.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.32.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BDN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2021, Tom Wirth, the EVP & CFO of BDN bought 25,745 shares for a total of $306,108.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other. The Philadelphia Central Business District segment includes properties located in the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Suburbs segment includes properties in Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties in the Philadelphia suburbs. The Metropolitan Washington D.C Segment includes properties in the district of Columbia, Northern Virginia and southern Maryland. The Austin, Texas segment includes properties in the City of Austin, Texas. The Other segment includes properties located in Camden County in New Jersey and properties in New Castle County in Delaware. The company was founded by Gerard H. Sweeney in 1986 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.