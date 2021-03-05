Raymond James Maintains Their Hold Rating on Booz Allen (BAH)

In a report released today, Brian Gesuale from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Booz Allen (BAH). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $76.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 72.5% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Caci International, and Roper Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Booz Allen with a $100.50 average price target.

Booz Allen’s market cap is currently $10.56B and has a P/E ratio of 20.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -13.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.