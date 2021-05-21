Raymond James Maintains Their Hold Rating on Booz Allen (BAH)

Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale maintained a Hold rating on Booz Allen (BAH) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $83.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 70.3% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Caci International, and Roper Technologies.

Booz Allen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.75, a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Based on Booz Allen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.9 billion and net profit of $144 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.85 billion and had a net profit of $112 million.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.