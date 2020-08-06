Raymond James Maintains Their Hold Rating on Blackbaud (BLKB)

In a report issued on July 29, Brian Peterson from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Blackbaud (BLKB). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $63.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.8% and a 77.7% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, Upland Software, and MiX Telematics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Blackbaud is a Hold with an average price target of $65.00, implying a 0.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $97.35 and a one-year low of $38.22. Currently, Blackbaud has an average volume of 455.3K.

Blackbaud, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing, and analytics. The company was founded by Anthony E. Bakker in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.