Raymond James Maintains Their Hold Rating on Azul SA (AZUL)

In a report released today, Savanthi Syth from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Azul SA (AZUL). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 53.4% success rate. Syth covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, United Airlines Holdings, and Southwest Airlines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Azul SA is a Hold with an average price target of $10.43.

Based on Azul SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.8 billion and GAAP net loss of $6.14 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.46 billion and had a net profit of $31.07 million.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports. The company was founded by David Neeleman on January 03, 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.