Raymond James Maintains Their Hold Rating on ATN International (ATNI)

Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss maintained a Hold rating on ATN International (ATNI) on July 29. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 65.3% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Iridium Communications, T Mobile US, and Echostar.

The the analyst consensus on ATN International is currently a Hold rating.

The company has a one-year high of $79.64 and a one-year low of $37.01. Currently, ATN International has an average volume of 53.54K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ATNI in relation to earlier this year.

ATN International, Inc. provides telecommunications services to rural and other under-served markets and geographies in the U.S., Bermuda and the Caribbean. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services in rural markets to national, regional, local and selected international wireless carriers. The International Telecom segment caters wireless voice and data service to retail and business customers in Bermuda under the One name, in Guyana under the GT&T name and in the U.S. Virgin Islands under the Viya brand name. The Renewable Energy segment provides distributed generation solar power to corporate, utility, and municipal customers. The company was founded by Cornelius B. Prior Jr. in June 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, MA.