Raymond James Maintains Their Hold Rating on Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Hold rating on Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 62.6% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Dime Community Bancshares, and People’s United Financial.

Atlantic Union Bankshares has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00.

Based on Atlantic Union Bankshares’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $171 million and net profit of $30.71 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $167 million and had a net profit of $48.82 million.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in July 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.