Raymond James Maintains Their Hold Rating on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

In a report released today, Adam Tindle from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Arrow Electronics (ARW). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $77.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.7% and a 37.2% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Jabil Circuit, and Check Point.

Arrow Electronics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $73.00.

The company has a one-year high of $85.80 and a one-year low of $39.25. Currently, Arrow Electronics has an average volume of 541.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ARW in relation to earlier this year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment provides computing solutions, and services which include datacenter, cloud, security, and analytics solutions. The company was founded by Robert W. Wentworth and John C. Waddell in 1946 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.