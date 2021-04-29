Raymond James Maintains Their Hold Rating on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

Howard Kim- April 29, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT

In a report released today, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.61, close to its 52-week high of $43.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.9% and a 92.8% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

Allegiance Bancshares has an analyst consensus of Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Allegiance Bancshares’ market cap is currently $821M and has a P/E ratio of 18.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.58.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts