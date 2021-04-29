Raymond James Maintains Their Hold Rating on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

In a report released today, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.61, close to its 52-week high of $43.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.9% and a 92.8% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

Allegiance Bancshares has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Allegiance Bancshares’ market cap is currently $821M and has a P/E ratio of 18.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.58.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.