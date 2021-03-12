Raymond James Maintains Their Hold Rating on AeroVironment (AVAV)

In a report released today, Brian Gesuale from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on AeroVironment (AVAV). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $121.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 74.7% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Caci International, and Roper Technologies.

AeroVironment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $125.00.

Based on AeroVironment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $78.78 million and net profit of $211K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $61.89 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.01 million.

AeroVironment, Inc. engages in the design, development, production, support, and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded in July 1971 by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. and is headquartered in Monrovia, CA.

