Raymond James Maintains Their Buy Rating on Telephone & Data Systems (TDS)

In a report released today, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Telephone & Data Systems (TDS), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 62.9% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Iridium Communications, and United States Cellular.

Telephone & Data Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.67.

Telephone & Data Systems’ market cap is currently $2.08B and has a P/E ratio of 18.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.56.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments. The TDS Telecom’s Wireline segment operates Wireline and Cable subsidiaries that provide communications services. The Cable segment provides interconnected voice over internet protocol and broadband services, including internet access. The company was founded by LeRoy T. Carlson in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.