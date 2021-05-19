Raymond James Maintains Their Buy Rating on Target (TGT)

In a report released today, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Target (TGT). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $219.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 38.2% and a 82.1% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Target has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $220.50, representing a 4.8% upside. In a report issued on May 13, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $233.00 price target.

Based on Target’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $28.34 billion and net profit of $1.38 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $23.4 billion and had a net profit of $834 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 129 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TGT in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 1902, Target Corp. is a Minnesota-based general merchandise retailer and has stores in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Its stores offer curated general merchandise and food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items.