Raymond James Maintains Their Buy Rating on Solar Capital (SLRC)

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Buy rating on Solar Capital (SLRC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 71.3% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

Solar Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.75, representing a 4.6% upside. In a report issued on May 3, Compass Point also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $20.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.64 and a one-year low of $13.81. Currently, Solar Capital has an average volume of 180.2K.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-ened, externally managerd, non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests in in privately held U.S. middle-market companies. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded on November 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.